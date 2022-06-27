Norway: Deadly Pride attack suspect jailed, refuses to talk

Matapour has refused to explain his actions to investigators. His lawyer, John Christian Elden, said his client objects to having his statement recorded and videotaped unless police release the entire recording to the public “with no time delay so it won’t be censored or manipulated.” Recording interrogations is a standard police practice.

Matapour arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, according to Norwegian media.

The gunman opened fire at three locations, including outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar in downtown Oslo. Police investigators have said it is too early to say whether the attacker specifically targeted the LGBTQ community.

Police on Monday identified the two victims as Kåre Arvid Hesvik, born in 1962, and Jon Erik Isachsen, born in 1968.

A Pride parade scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the shooting.

In a joint statement on Monday, the head of Norway’s national police, Benedicte Bjørnland, and the acting security service chief Roger Berg said they would review their response to the shooting, saying “it is very important that ... any weaknesses and errors are identified quickly in order to be able to implement measures.”

The agency known by its Norwegian acronym PST earlier had said that it first became aware of the suspect in 2015. It had talked to the suspect in May because he had shown interest in demonstrations and activities perceived as insulting to Islam. “Our assessment, after talking to the perpetrator, was that he did not have violent intentions,” it said.

PST also said that the suspect had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues.

After the attack, PST raised the threat scale from moderate to its highest level, adding the move “implies that there has been a terrorist attack and that there is an unresolved situation. We are continuously assessing the terrorism threat level.”

Police urged the cancelation of a spontaneous Pride parade in the aftermath of the attack, scheduled for later Monday, saying they cannot guarantee security. “We know that this can be big, and as long as we have such an unresolved threat situation, we cannot recommend that (the march) be implemented,” Martin Strand of the Oslo police said according to the Aftenposten daily.

___

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Combined Shape Caption People stand next to the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Combined Shape Caption People stand next to the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined Shape Caption People lay flowers under the rain at the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Combined Shape Caption People lay flowers under the rain at the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits