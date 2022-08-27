Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin

Xander Mueller picked off a pass that bounced off receiver Wyatt Liewer's hands with 1:27 to play and the Wildcats sealed the win.

Anthony Grant rushed for two third-quarter scores, including a 46-yarder to put the Huskers ahead 28-17. He ran it in from 3 yards on the previous drive to get Nebraska in front after the Wildcats went into halftime with a 17-14 lead. Grant had 19 carries for 101 yards.

The Huskers had built a 14-3 lead after Thompson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to fellow transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and then punched it in from 1 early in the second quarter. Garcia-Castaneda finished with 120 yards on four receptions.

But Hilinski capped a terrific first half by finding Donny Navarro at the back of the end zone for a 6-yard scoring strike to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead with 25 seconds left in the half.

Earlier, Hilinski hit a wide-open Raymond Niro III on a play-action pass for a 41-yard score.

After Niro’s touchdown, Nebraska was driving again when linebacker Greyson Metz ripped the ball from Garcia-Castaneda after a 24-yard completion to the Northwestern 11- yard line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The Wildcats look as if they’ve found a quarterback in Hilinski, who completed 27 of 38 passes.

Nebraska: More questions for Frost. The Huskers lost all their games by single digits last season, and now another one. Despite the two interceptions, Thompson made big plays. On their first scoring drive of the third quarter, he scrambled left on a third-and-8 and heaved a pass to Garcia-Castaneda for a 58-yard gain.

FREE BEER

Concession stands gave out free beer at one point during the game when they lost the internet connection at the stadium. Aviva Stadium is cashless, to they opted to not turn away thirsty fans. Ronan McGowan said he waited 40 minutes in long lines and missed portions of the game: “They did the right thing.”

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts North Dakota on Saturday in the first of four consecutive home games, including a matchup with Oklahoma on Sept. 17.

Northwestern is off next weekend and hosts Duke on Sept. 10 in the first of three straight games at Ryan Field.

Northwestern running back Cam Porter, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs from Nebraska defenders defensive back Tommi Hill (0) and linebacker Luke Reimer (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Northwestern wide receiver Donny Navarro III (80) celebrates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (4) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)