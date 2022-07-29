Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

The deaths occurred Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation is preliminary and could change.

The heat wave has lasted longer than forecasters initially predicted, prompting Multnomah County to extend an emergency declaration that was set to expire on Saturday through Monday morning.

“Earlier in the week we did not anticipate that it would be this long or this severe,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.

The county’s four emergency overnight cooling shelters were at 70% capacity on Thursday with around 220 people spending the night, Multnomah County said in a statement. Kafoury said officials will “be watching very carefully” to see whether the shelters will need to remain open through Sunday night, “which we had not originally planned to do.”

Portland “will probably need additional capacity” over the weekend, said Shad Ahmed, director of the city’s Bureau of Emergency Management, adding that his office is “working to ensure that we have the logistics, supply and staffing necessary to address that.”

The National Weather Service has extended excessive heat warnings in Portland and Seattle through Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, Portland set a daily record of 102 F (38.9 C). Forecasters said the city appears to be on track to at least tie previous heat wave duration records, which currently stand at six consecutive days of 95 degrees or warmer.

“Sunday would break the record” if temperatures that day hit 95 degrees, said David Bishop, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.

Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F (34.4 C).

If temperatures rise above 90 F (32.2 C) through Sunday in Seattle, that would be six straight days of the mercury topping 90 — something forecasters say has never happened before in the city.

Courtney Lewis and Rylee Griffin were visiting Seattle this week during the hot snap.

“I mean it is nice, like to help get a tan. But it’s just hot. Very hot,” Griffin said.

Forecasters predict there will be no relief until Monday when cool air from the Pacific Ocean blows in.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

While the current heat wave will not see such high temperatures, it remains “very serious” nonetheless, said Andrea Hamberg, interim director of Environmental Health Services at the Multnomah County Health Department in Oregon.

“This heat event might not feel as severe as the June 2021 heat dome. But in many ways it is,” Hamberg said, warning of a scorching day six and a day seven that “is forecast to be even hotter.”

"To compound that risk, we are not getting the overnight lows our homes need to cool and our bodies need to recover,” said Hamberg. Forecasters predict the low in Portland Friday night will not dip below 70 F (21.1 C).

Due to the long duration of the heat spell, officials have urged residents to check in on people who are more at risk of heat-related illness, such as older people and those who live alone.

During the 2021 heat dome, 78% of those who died in Multnomah County were 60 or older, and 71% lived alone, Hamberg said. She added that 94% of people died in their own homes.

The heat wave stretches south into Northern California and Nevada, where records fell for the second day in a row Friday in Reno with a high of 104 F (40 C). Even in the mountains around Lake Tahoe above elevations of 6,200 feet (1,890 meters), South Lake Tahoe, California followed Thursday’s record-high of 92 F (33.3 C) with a high of 91 F (32.8 C) on Friday, tying the previous mark set in 1988.

___

Associated Press videographer Manuel Valdes contributed from Seattle.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Combined Shape Caption A closed sign is posted outside Rico Loverde's Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Credit: Gillian Flaccus

Combined Shape Caption Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his siblings, from left, Amari, 5, Bella, 2, and DJ, 10, in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees F (37.8 C) on Tuesday and wide swaths of western Oregon and Washington are predicted to be well above historic averages throughout the week. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Combined Shape Caption Jesse Moore cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees F (37.8 C) on Tuesday and wide swaths of western Oregon and Washington are predicted to be well above historic averages throughout the week. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Combined Shape Caption Brian Gadzuk, 56, clears out the trunk of his Jeep to make space for a new air conditioning unit in the parking lot of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. (Kori Suzuki/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Kori Suzuki

Combined Shape Caption Stacks of air conditioners, fans and other cooling equipment line the entrance of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. (Kori Suzuki/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Kori Suzuki

Combined Shape Caption Maggy Johnston, ARCHES outreach coordinator, fills water bottles with Gatorade for houseless individuals during a heat wave in Salem, Ore., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP) Credit: Brian Hayes

Combined Shape Caption William Nonluecha, center, and Mel Taylor, right, share cigarettes and water with another friend who lives on the street on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as they seek shade during a heat wave in Portland, Ore. Taylor, who recently got into transitional housing with air conditioning, recalls how another homeless person died inside a tent near him during a record-breaking heat wave last summer. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Credit: Gillian Flaccus

Combined Shape Caption Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the food cart Monster Smash Burgers, stands inside his broiling food cart in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Credit: Gillian Flaccus