Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger

“If you increase your baseline temperature, you greatly increase your odds of extreme heat events,” said Masters, co-founder of the private Weather Underground company.

Much of the Northwest was under an excessive heat warning through Saturday. The National Weather Service said heat advisories and warnings were also in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through at least Friday.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency and activated an emergency operations center. City and county governments have opened cooling centers, extended public library hours and waived bus fare for those headed to cooling centers. A 24-hour statewide help line will direct callers to the nearest cooling shelter and offer safety tips.

Authorities scrambled to provide relief to the vulnerable, including low-income older people and those living outdoors. Oregon volunteers handed out water, portable fans, popsicles and information about cooling shelters to homeless people living in encampments along the Columbia River on the outskirts of Portland.

People experiencing homelessness are often reluctant to go to cooling centers because they don't want to leave their possessions unattended or don't have transportation, said Kim James, director of homeless and housing support for Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare, a nonprofit group that serves the homeless and those with mental illness.

Scott Zalitis, who was shirtless in the heat, ate lime-green popsicles handed out by the group Thursday and told volunteers that the temperature at his campsite reached 105 F (41 C) the day before.

“It’s miserable. I can’t handle the heat no matter what. So, I mean, it’s hard to stand. Even in the shade it’s too hot," Zalitis said. “You want to stay somewhere that’s cool, as cool as possible.”

The encampment, where rusted-out cars and broken-down RVs mixed with tents and piles of garbage, was in sharp contrast to downtown Portland, where sweaty pedestrians cooled off by running through a large public fountain in a riverfront park.

The city closed all seven of its outdoor pools Thursday afternoon because of soaring temperatures and said the pools also would close at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Before the closures, the line of people hoping to cool off stretched for more than a city block.

Associated Press Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed. Follow Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus.

Caption Chad Messenger collects cooling supplies including bottled water donated by the Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's street outreach team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Scott Zalitis carries freezer pops and water provided by Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's street outreach team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. People have headed to cooling centers as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Darlene McApline, an administrative coordinator with Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's street outreach team, dumps a bottle of water on her head to cool off while loading supplies on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. People have headed to cooling centers as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a temperature reading of almost 106 degrees in downtown Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. People have headed to cooling centers as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Chris Cowan with Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's street outreach team loads water and other cooling supplies before visiting homeless camps on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Katherine Morgan drinks water in front of a box fan while trying to stay cool in her downtown apartment without air conditioning on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. People have headed to cooling centers as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's street outreach team loads water and other cooling supplies before visiting homeless camps on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Katherine Morgan drinks water in front of a box fan while trying to stay cool in her downtown apartment without air conditioning on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. People have headed to cooling centers as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption A fan at T-Mobile Park adjusts a cloth on his head during a sunny day baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Seattle. The usually temperate Pacific Northwest region entered the peak days of a scorching heat wave Thursday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren