Northern Mozambique town attacked by rebels for third day

International companies were only able to contact their staff in Palma by satellite phone, according to various company representatives. People are hiding in Palma’s Hotel Amarula and at an area outside the town where there is a large liquified natural gas project by the France-based firm, Total, according to multiple sources.

Hundreds have sought refuge in Quitunda, a village near the Total project, and have called for the provincial government to evacuate them, according to a message sent by a man who identified himself as Reginaldo Americo Chirindzane. He said he had gone to the area on the Afungi peninsula, in order to access the WiFi signal at the Total project.