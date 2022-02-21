Northern Europe battered by 3rd major storm; deaths hit 14

Gusts of up to 87 mph (140 kph) were recorded late Sunday on the Isle of Wight on Sunday after the U.K.’s weather service warned that Storm Franklin would produce widespread winds of 60 mph to 70 mph. A gust of 122 mph (196 kph), provisionally the highest ever recorded in England, was measured Friday on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice hit the region. Hurricane-level winds start at 74 mph.

In Germany, the latest storm was less severe than its immediate predecessors, but it still brought down trees and ripped the roof off a house in Herdecke, near Dortmund. Two drivers drove into a fallen tree in Belm, in northern Germany, and were taken to the hospital.

Official weather warnings in Germany, where the latest storm is known as Antonia, were lifted on Monday, though disruption to transport continued in northern parts of the country.

Insurance broker Aon estimated the insured damage in Germany from the successive storms at 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The Dutch insurers’ association estimated that the three storms caused at least 500 million euros ($567 million) of damage across the Netherlands.

Despite preparations and warning by weather authorities, “the February storms have sparked a record number of claims and an enormous damages bill,” said Richard Weurding, general director of the Dutch Association of Insurers.

The storms blew roofs off buildings and uprooted trees across the Netherlands, killing four people on Friday as Eunice lashed the country. Insurers warned that more damage could still be to come with strong winds forecast in coming days.

In Denmark, the storm uprooted trees and disrupted rail services in and around Copenhagen, the capital. Sweden saw heavy snowfall that shut down buses in its capital city of Stockholm.

___

Elaine Ganley in Paris, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Mike Corder in The Hague contributed to this story.

Caption A car is destroyed by a fallen tree after a storm in Schwerin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. A series of storms have hit northern Europe in recent days.( Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner

Caption Fallen trees lay on the ground in the Everstorf Forest after a storm in Grevesmuehlen, Germany, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Association of German Foresters estimates the storm damage in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at half a million solid cubic meters. A series of storms have hit northern Europe in recent days. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner

Caption Fallen trees lay on the ground in the Everstorf Forest after a storm in Grevesmuehlen, Germany, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Association of German Foresters estimates the storm damage in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at half a million solid cubic meters. A series of storms have hit northern Europe in recent days. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner

Caption People take cover behind an umbrella one a stormy day in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. A series of storms have hit northern Europe in recent days. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Credit: Federico Gambarini

Caption People walk on a stormy day at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Wustrow, Germany, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Association of German Foresters estimates the storm damage in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at half a million solid cubic meters. A series of storms have hit northern Europe in recent days. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner

Caption A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Crews are clearing fallen trees and working to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleans up from one of the most damaging storms in years. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons

Caption A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Crews are clearing fallen trees and working to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleans up from one of the most damaging storms in years. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons

Caption A person watches waves in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) Credit: Niall Carson

Caption Waves crashing against the shore at Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) Credit: Niall Carson

Caption A person walks by high waves in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) Credit: Niall Carson

Caption Firefighters place sandbags along a ditch on the Dove-Elbe River in the Curslack district of Hamburg, Germany, to protect residential buildings from potential flooding. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt

Caption A car is destroyed by a fallen tree in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. A series of storms have hit northern Europe in recent days. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Credit: Federico Gambarini