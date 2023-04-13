Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

Running enthusiast Tu Jiaxian said the sandstorm had a “huge impact” on her life because it interrupted her marathon training plans.

“I want to run but I dare not run because of the weather. That is very painful,” Tu said, adding she had quit her daily 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) jogs for three days this week due to the weather.

Cao Yuanyuan, a newcomer to Beijing, was surprised at first to see the hazy scenes and took photos of them. But the bad weather forced her to wear glasses as a protective measure and keep the windows in her room shut.

"But there is still sand coming in, and I can smell the earth,” Cao said.

Associated Press video journalist Liu Zheng contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

