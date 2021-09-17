North Macedonia: Protest in Tetovo for deadly hospital fire

Health Minister Venko Filipce offered his resignation two days after the fire, as did his deputy minister and two senior hospital administrators. But Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he would make a final decision on the submitted resignations based “exclusively on facts” from the investigation.

North Macedonia accepted an offer from other NATO allies to send fire experts while a team from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office was participating in the investigation.

Medical staff and witnesses have also been questioned, and prosecutors ordered the confiscation of all documentation on the construction of the facility to check for potential omissions.

Nineteen field hospitals, funded by a World Bank loan, were set up across North Macedonia over the past year to tackle surging coronavirus hospitalizations and a shortage of hospital beds. Health authorities say all 19 were constructed according to the specifications and standards laid out by the World Bank as a condition for the loan.