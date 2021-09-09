North Macedonia government to meet over deadly hospital fire

The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full.

The main prosecutor's office in the capital, Skopje, said 14 people had been killed in the blaze. There were no medical personnel among them. The prosecutor's office ordered forensic experts to identify the remains. A number of people were injured, though the exact figure wasn't immediately available.