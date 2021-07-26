North Macedonia: 4 jailed over 2017 parliament attack

A panel of judges sentenced former Speaker Trajko Veljanoski to 6½ years in jail. The former ministers of transport and labor ministers, Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski, were each sentenced to six years and three months. And former senior intelligence official Vladimir Atanasovski received a six-year sentence.

The attack took place during post-election political unrest in April 2017 when about 100 nationalist demonstrators, some wearing masks, stormed the parliament building in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje.