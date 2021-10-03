North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

Under multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, North Korea is banned from engaging in any ballistic missile activities as the country aims to mount nuclear weapons on its ballistic missiles. North Korea has argued its nuclear program is meant to cope with U.S. military threats, though Washington has said it has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.

Despite its recent launches, North Korea maintains a 2018 self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile directly threatening the American homeland, a sign that it still wants to keep alive chances for future diplomacy with the U.S.

U.S. officials have urged North Korea to return to talks without preconditions, but the North has argued it won’t do so unless the Americans drop their "hostile policy,” in an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul.