North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

The North's elevated restrictions on movement's in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak could cause a further strain on the country's economic difficulties, some experts say.

North Korea on May 12 admitted the omicron variant of the coronavirus had infected people, and it subsequently has said about 4.5 million people — more than 17% of its 26 million people — have fallen ill with fevers and only 72 have died. Foreign experts widely doubt the outbreak was North Korea's first, and they believe the statistics being disclosed in state media are manipulated to prevent political damage to Kim while bolstering internal control and promoting his leadership.

During a Workers’ Party conference last week, Kim claimed the pandemic situation has passed the stage of “serious crisis” and ordered officials to remedy “the shortcomings and evils in the anti-epidemic work” and take steps to build up the country’s anti-pandemic capability.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, June 12, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, June 12, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited