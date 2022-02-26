North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

The launch was the eighth of its kind this year. Some experts have said North Korea is trying to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the United States into offering concessions like sanctions relief. They say North Korea also might use the U.S. preoccupation with Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a chance to accelerate testing activity to ramp up its pressure campaign on Washington.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch had occurred without providing further details. South Korea’s presidential office said it plans to hold an emergency national security council meeting to discuss the North Korean launch.