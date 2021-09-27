North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

On Sunday, South Korea's Unification Ministry called her statement “meaningful" but urged North Korea to restore dormant communication channels before arranging talks between the rivals. North Korea hasn't responded.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hopes to sit down for talks with North Korea but have also made it clear they will continue sanctions until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

A U.S.-led diplomatic effort aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons in return for economic and political benefits remain stalled after 2½ years. A main sticking point is a dispute over U.S.-led sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests.

Kim Jong Un has said he will bolter his nuclear arsenal and introduce more sophisticated weapons if the United States doesn't drop “hostile policies” on the North, an apparent reference to the sanctions. Despite his recent missile tests, Kim still maintains a moratorium on testing longer-range weapons capable of reaching the American homeland, a suggestion that it wants to keep the chances for future diplomacy with the U.S. alive.

North Korea's fragile economy has suffered a huge recent setback because of a combination of the coronavirus pandemic, the sanctions and natural disasters. Kim has said his country faces “the worst-ever” crisis.

Caption Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, bottom, are seen in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, said Friday, North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn’t provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon