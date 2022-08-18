North Korea dismisses Seoul's aid-for-disarmament offer

“Yoon Suk Yeol’s ‘audacious plan’ is a demonstration of ultimate foolishness and is as realistic as trying to dry up the deep blue ocean to make a mulberry field,” she said. “I am not sure he understands that ‘if the North takes denuclearization steps’ is a presumption that’s wrong in itself.”

Inter-Korean ties have worsened amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. that derailed in early 2019 because of disagreements over a relaxation of crippling U.S.-led sanctions on the North in exchange for disarmament steps.

There are concerns that Kim Yo Jong’s threats last week over the leafletting portends a provocation, which may include a nuclear or missile test or even border skirmishes. Tensions could further rise as the United States and South Korea kick off their biggest combined training in years next week to counter the North Korean threat. The North describes such drills as invasion rehearsals and has often responded to them with missile tests or other provocations.

North Korea has ramped up its missile testing to a record pace in 2022, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons so far, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years.

The heighted testing activity underscores North Korea’s dual intent to advance its arsenal and force the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power so it can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength, experts say.

Kim Jong Un could up the ante soon as there are indications that the North is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have developed a thermonuclear weapon to fit on its ICBMs.