North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war

“It is not sure from where the rumor originated which the U.S. is spreading, but it is aimed at tarnishing the DPRK’s image,” the official said, referring to the country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The

North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, blaming the U.S. for the crisis and decrying the West’s “hegemonic policy” as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself.

The North Korean government has also hinted its interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild pro-Russia breakaway regions in the country's east. In July, North Korea became the only nation aside from Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk.