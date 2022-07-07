North Dakota's abortion clinic sues to block trigger ban

Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the Red River Women's Clinic in downtown Fargo, has said the facility would move across the river to Moorhead, Minnesota, if necessary but she would explore every legal option to keep it open in North Dakota.

“We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone," Kromenaker said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it.”

“In the meantime, we will keep our doors open to provide abortion care to patients who need us," she said.

Wrigley and Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick are named as defendants. Burdick did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

