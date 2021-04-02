North Dakota tourist town evacuated because of wildfire

Burgum said the North Dakota National Guard would deploy two Black Hawk helicopters to assist in battling the Medora blaze. Multiple agencies responded to the fire. A 45-mile (72-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 94, from Belfield to Beach, was temporarily closed but reopened Thursday night.

The state has seen a growing number of wildfires with extreme drought conditions across the state. Burgum had placed the National Guard on standby earlier Thursday.

The fire began shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time, according to Billings County Chief Deputy Maj. Dean Wyckoff.

“It was an electrical line that sagged and arced and started the fire,” he said.

The National Drought Mitigation Center report shows nearly half the state is seeing drought conditions. The North Dakota Forest Service has tracked than 140 wildfires that have burned over 46 square miles (120 square kilometers).

In South Dakota, a wildfire threatened homes in Pennington County this week forcing residents in more than 400 houses to evacuate. The Sheriff's Office said Thursday most evacuations have been lifted in the Nemo area.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial reopened Thursday after it was closed because of the spreading wildfire.

A wildfire smolders near the Burning Hills Amphitheatre Thursday, April 1, 2021 near Medora, N.D. Officials say firefighters have stopped a wildfire from spreading in the western North Dakota tourist town of Medora, where its 100 residents were forced to evacuate. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Tom Stromme Credit: Tom Stromme

Firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota create a trench with axes on a hillside west of Rapid City on Monday, March 29, 2021. The blaze that started on property near the town of Nemo had burned at least 11/2 square miles and led to the evacuation of 400 homes as of Monday afternoon. Officials say two homes and numerous outbuildings were destroyed on a day when wind gusts reached 72 mph. (Siandhara Bonnet/Rapid City Journal via AP) Credit: Siandhara Bonnet Credit: Siandhara Bonnet