North Dakota governor signs trans athlete bans into law

Burgum added: “Concerns raised last session about such policies jeopardizing the ability to host regional and national collegiate tournaments have not materialized in the roughly 20 states that have passed similar legislation."

Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have drafted hundreds of laws this year to push back on LGBTQ+ freedoms, especially targeting transgender people's everyday lives — including sports, health care, bathrooms, workplaces and schools.

The Biden administration this month proposed a rule, which still faces a lengthy approval process, to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes.

In 2021, Burgum vetoed a nearly identical bill that would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls' teams in public schools. Lawmakers didn't have enough votes that year to override the veto.

This year, lawmakers wrote new legislation to replicate and expand that bill — including at the college level. Those bills are now law.

