North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

Supporters have said the measure signed Monday protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, sponsored the bill.

“North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both," Myrdal said in an interview. “We're pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value.”

Democratic Rep. Liz Conmy voted against the bill and said she had hoped Burgum would not sign it.

“I don’t think women in North Dakota are going to accept this, and there will be action in the future to get our rights back,” Conmy said. “Our Legislature is overwhelmingly pro-pregnancy, but I think women in the state would like to make their own decisions.”

