North Carolina company owner pleads guilty over attempted technology sale to China

Bohmerwald, the owner of Raleigh-based Components Cooper Inc., purchased 100 accelerometers from a U.S.-based electronic company, and then attempted to export the devices to a company in China, the release said, citing court documents and information presented in court.

An accelerometer, which measures the vibration, tilt and acceleration of a structure, can be used in aerospace and military applications, such as helping missiles fly more accurately and measuring the precise effect of munitions.

The electronics company notified law enforcement about Bohmerwald’s purchase request. After receiving the accelerometers, Bohmerwald dropped off two parcels -- one addressed to a business in China -- at a shipping store, the release said. A federal agent held the package and found the 100 accelerometers inside.

Bohmerwald falsely listed the value of the package’s content at $100, when the true value was nearly $20,000, according to the government, and he admitted to agents that he acquired the technology on behalf of a Chinese-based company while knowing about the export restrictions.

“The disruption of this scheme to illegally export sensitive technology means that accelerometers and other items will not be used by unauthorized individuals or for adversarial purposes,” said Cardell Morant, a special agent in charge who supervises Homeland Security Investigations, within the Department of Homeland Security, in the Carolinas.

Lawyers identified in court records as representing Bohmerwald in the case didn’t respond Friday to an email seeking comment.