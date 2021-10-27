Norfolk Southern Q3 profit up 32% despite flat rail volume

The railroad maintained its outlook for at least 12% growth in revenue this year.

A year ago, shipping volume plummeted during the second quarter as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic slowed the economy to a crawl before rebounding sharply in the second half of 2020 as those restrictions were being lifted.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 Eastern states and the District of Columbia.

