Rail CEO repeats derailment apologies before Ohio Senate

However, when pressed on a two-person crew mandate for all trains, Shaw stated that there is no data to support that two-person crews help prevent derailments and that his railroad will “follow the science.”

Ohio lawmakers recently passed a state transportation budget that would impose new rail safety measures on Norfolk Southern and other railroads traveling through their state, including a two-person crew mandate.

Whether they're allowed to do so, however, remains a point of debate. The Ohio Railroad Association, a trade group, has argued that several of the measures are preempted by federal law. Legislators say the General Assembly can put statewide safeguards in place to help protect constituents.

No one was injured during the Feb. 3 derailment, but half of the nearly 5,000 East Palestine residents were evacuated for days. Many say they continue to suffer from health problems such as rashes, headaches and trouble breathing.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP