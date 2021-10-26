springfield-news-sun logo
Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages

A wave crashes into the retaining wall of a home in Fairhaven, Mass. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 as a powerful nor'easter makes its way across the Northeast. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
A wave crashes into the retaining wall of a home in Fairhaven, Mass. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 as a powerful nor'easter makes its way across the Northeast. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

Credit: Peter Pereira

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
Forecasters are warning that a nor'easter barreling up the U.S. coast could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter barreled up the U.S. coast Tuesday, and forecasters warned it could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England.

The worst of the storm was expected to lash the region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts as high as 75 mph were forecast on Cape Cod, with sustained winds as high as 45 mph. The National Weather Service warned that waves off the Massachusetts coast could reach 19 feet.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended its ferry service Tuesday and Wednesday. In Salem, which hosts one of the nation’s largest Halloween festivals through October, the town canceled ferry service to Boston, urging visitors to take a commuter train instead.

The early nor’easter arrives before many trees have shed their leaves for the winter, raising the risk for power outages as branches covered in wet, heavy leaves blow onto transmission lines. Eversource, a power company that serves much of New England, warned that widespread outages were possible through Wednesday.

In New Bedford, a COVID-19 testing operation closed early because of the storm, and residents were urged to secure outdoor furniture and bring pets inside.

Flash flood warnings remained in effect through Tuesday evening in southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, along with high wind warnings from New York to Massachusetts.

The storm disrupted travel plans for some, like Pat Clarke, of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

"When we heard about the weather, we changed our minds and thought we'd better get home," Clarke told NBC Boston. "There will be a lot of wind, rain and streets flooded and trees down, so here we are."

The storm disrupted some flights, and federal officials warned about possible delays or cancellations.

The storm, which is expected to be felt as far north as Nova Scotia, drenched the mid-Atlantic earlier Tuesday, dropping nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of New Jersey. Strong winds were forecast for the area through Wednesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delayed the opening of state offices because of the wind and rain, calling the day “a wash out.” Rutgers University moved classes online for the day, and some colleges and schools canceled altogether.

New York and New Jersey had issued emergency declarations on Monday ahead of the storm, but there was little evidence of calamity as of late Tuesday afternoon.

In the waters off New York’s Long Island, the U.S. Coast Guard and local police searched Tuesday for a kayaker who did not return from a trip Monday night. He left a few hours before heavy rain started falling.

The storm arrives just weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the Northeast and caused deadly flooding.

A rising tide churned by a nor'easter breaches the seawall at Eastern Point, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Groton, Conn. A powerful storm has begun barreling up the northeastern U.S. coast, and officials warn it could bring intense flooding and hurricane-force wind gusts. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)
A rising tide churned by a nor'easter breaches the seawall at Eastern Point, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Groton, Conn. A powerful storm has begun barreling up the northeastern U.S. coast, and officials warn it could bring intense flooding and hurricane-force wind gusts. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: Mark Mirko

Brad White, of Marshfield, Mass., pulls on his 33-foot vessel White Cap to test securing lines, at Mill Wharf Marina, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Scituate, Mass. Authorities say a powerful autumn storm is bearing down on southern New England, packing potentially damaging winds and threatening to dump as much as six inches of rain in some areas from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, Oct. 27. White, a licensed captain, who has been sailing out of Scituate for over 50 years, operates a service called New England Burials At Sea LLC, that provides ash scattering and full body burials at sea. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Brad White, of Marshfield, Mass., pulls on his 33-foot vessel White Cap to test securing lines, at Mill Wharf Marina, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Scituate, Mass. Authorities say a powerful autumn storm is bearing down on southern New England, packing potentially damaging winds and threatening to dump as much as six inches of rain in some areas from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, Oct. 27. White, a licensed captain, who has been sailing out of Scituate for over 50 years, operates a service called New England Burials At Sea LLC, that provides ash scattering and full body burials at sea. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Fisherman Adam Lurch fishes from the rocks off Eastern Point along the Long Island Sound in Groton, Conn., Tuesday, Oct. 26 2021, as a nor'easter is forecasted to bring heavy rain and strong winds. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)
Fisherman Adam Lurch fishes from the rocks off Eastern Point along the Long Island Sound in Groton, Conn., Tuesday, Oct. 26 2021, as a nor'easter is forecasted to bring heavy rain and strong winds. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: Mark Mirko

A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

A cyclist is framed by the Brooklyn Bridge as he rides during a break in the heavy rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A cyclist is framed by the Brooklyn Bridge as he rides during a break in the heavy rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

