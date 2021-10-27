Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

Dozens of schools canceled classes. In Connecticut, power lines came down on a school bus headed to Middletown High School. No injuries were reported. Six students were on the bus, which continued its route after emergency responders removed the power lines.

In Rhode Island, authorities closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges amid wind gusts as high as 70 mph early Wednesday, then reopened them shortly afterward to most vehicles. School buses were not permitted to cross until Wednesday afternoon.

Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands was suspended Wednesday.

One driver was killed and another injured when a tree limb fell on two passing vehicles in Morris Township in northern New Jersey, authorities said.

The body of a kayaker who disappeared off New York's Long Island was recovered near the Bronx after being spotted in the water by a helicopter search crew, Coast Guard officials said Tuesday. Laurence Broderick, 45, had been reported missing early Tuesday.

Caption A car drives past a downed tree on Hawthorn Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira

Caption Gillie Rezendes of Artistic Autobody pulls the fence that was blown onto Middle Street in Fairhaven, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira

Caption Crew members of the North Attleboro Electric Dept. survey the damage done by a toppled tree that took down utility lines as a primary line arcs on Reservoir Street in North Attleboro, Mass. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A nor'easter rain and wind system blanketed the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP) Credit: Mark Stockwell Credit: Mark Stockwell

Caption Halina Szlakowitz walks her granddaughter Olivia Staton, 5, to the Martin Elementary School sidestepping some downed tree limbs on the sidewalk in North Attleboro, Mass. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A nor'easter rain and wind storm blanketed the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP) Credit: Mark Stockwell Credit: Mark Stockwell

Caption A small airplane finds itself on the wrong side of the fence, after high winds lifted it over the New Bedford airport fence onto Airport Road on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter storm slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira