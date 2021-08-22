Nordqvist's Women's Open win gets her into Solheim Cup

The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.

Sophia Popov of Germany, Charley Hull of England and Carlota Ciganda of Spain were the other qualifiers through the ranking. Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark and Georgia Hall of England earned the two spots from the Solheim Cup points standings.