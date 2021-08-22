springfield-news-sun logo
X

Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist celebrates on the 18th green as she wins the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Caption
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist celebrates on the 18th green as she wins the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Anna Nordqvist of Sweden has won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.

Nordqvist also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship.

Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist reacts to he drive from the 7th tee during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Caption
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist reacts to he drive from the 7th tee during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays a driver from the 5th tee during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Caption
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays a driver from the 5th tee during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

In Other News
1
Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid
2
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island
3
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
4
Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
5
What's worse: Wind or rain? What to know as Henri swoops in
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top