Nord Stream 1 operator sends ship to survey pipeline damage

The Swiss-based company said it is still awaiting a Danish decision on permits for damage assessment in that country's exclusive economic zone.

The Swedish Armed Forces confirmed to Swedish broadcaster SVT that a Russian ship was on site to carry out investigations for Nord Stream.

“We have known about their plans for some time,” said Jimmie Adamsson, the navy's head of communications. “Since it is international water, no permission from the Swedish authorities is needed to carry out this type of investigation."

Separately, the Swedish Navy said on Twitter that it was carrying out “supplementary bottom surveys" at the site of the gas leaks using minesweepers. It said that work was not part of the criminal investigation, but didn't elaborate.