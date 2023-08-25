BreakingNews
Springfield’s longest-serving city manager dies at 69

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe

U.S. air defense has scrambled fighter jets to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing
Nation & World
By Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.

The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.

A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was “not of protective interest” and had no impact on Secret Service operations.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.

Biden is due to fly back to Washington on Saturday after a week of vacation with his family in California’s Lake Tahoe region.

In Other News
1
ECB's Lagarde says interest rates to stay high as long as needed to...
2
Backers blast approved ballot language for Ohio's fall abortion...
3
Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential...
4
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5...
5
Grassland birds decline, deadly Michigan tornado, Maui lawsuit: What to...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top