X
Dark Mode Toggle

NOPD: 5 shot, including young girl, during Mardi Gras parade

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
The New Orleans Police Department says five people were shot, including a young girl, during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Five people were shot, including a young girl, Sunday night during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

WWL-TV reports that in addition to the girl, the NOPD said that the victims included a woman and three men, who were all transported to a hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to NOPD Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier but he did not specify which victim.

Police said that one person was detained at the scene in connection to the shooting.

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Ganthier said.

Two guns were recovered, he said, adding that he isn’t certain whether there was anyone else involved.

“This is really not something we wanted to see,” Ganthier said. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras.”

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting.

An officer said that the parade would resume to “get out of the way” of the crime scene.

In Other News
1
Heavy rains leave 36 dead in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival
2
AP source: Antetokounmpo going to New York for wrist exam
3
Leiji Matsumoto, creator of 'Space Battleship Yamato,' dies
4
Congress delegation visits Taiwan in tense US-China moment
5
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top