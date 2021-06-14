Noom CEO talks life goals, weight loss and heavy metal

Q: Why is it called Noom?

A: It's moon backward. Because Noom services, we are a companion. Changing behavior, looking for a healthy lifestyle, it’s such a journey; it never ends. We are the best companion for every single user, just like the moon is the guide and companion of your journey in the dark.

Q: How do you see it as being different from the other weight loss services?

A: A lot of people think of us as a consumer weight loss company and I think that’s partially right and wrong. The reason we pay attention to weight management is because weight management is a good barometer of your overall health. Period. And weight is an issue for a lot of people.

We use a scientific approach and focus on the user experience for the best outcome. The goal we founded the company with is to help as many lives as we can. Behavior change is a very organic, lasting, healthy way to make the most impact.

Q: Your revenue doubled last year. Is that due to increased interest from people who want to lose weight they gained during the pandemic?

A: Yes and no. I’ll be frank about it: I wish I could directly figure out what is COVID-19's impact on our business. I could do more if I figured it out. But we couldn’t figure it out, not because people are stupid but because Noom has been growing well before COVID-19. I think there was a lot of organic interest because of COVID 19 but we are in hypergrowth as a company, so it was not super clear if COVID-19 actually provided a tailwind. Our guess is COVID-19 really changed the way health care has been treated across the entire industry and the end user base may keep paying attention to the importance of health. I think there’s a silver lining there.