Non-fan of R. Kelly describes still falling prey to him

The witness, taking the stand without using her real name, said she was 19 when her older half sister invited her to a Kelly concert in San Antonio in 2017. Her sibling was a fan of his music, she said, but “I was not.”

The sisters were invited to a backstage after-party — the beginning of a brief relationship that had elements also described by other victims alleging sexual abuse by Kelly when they were still in high school. Kelly paid for woman's flights and hotel rooms to his concerts in cities where he demanded sex from her in hotel rooms and other locations.