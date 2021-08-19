Nominee would be 1st Native American to head national parks

Currently, Sams is a member of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, a role appointed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

Brown in a statement Wednesday said it was a proud day for Oregon. She described Sams as a “passionate student and teacher of the history and culture of our lands and our people.”

“I have worked closely with Chuck for many years, and have witnessed firsthand his unparalleled devotion and service to his Tribe, our state and our nation,” the governor said.

Previously, Sams held several positions with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, including executive and deputy executive director. He has also led the Indian Country Conservancy, among other organizations, officials said in the news release.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Concordia University-Portland and a master of legal studies in Indigenous Peoples Law from the University of Oklahoma. Sams is a U.S. Navy veteran.

He has also been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and Whitman College.

Sams lives on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation with wife, Lori Sams, and their four children.