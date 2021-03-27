Nolley 27 points, Memphis 14 3s over Colorado St in NIT semi

Memphis' last NCAA Tournament was 2013-14, and the Tigers just missed this year. They are 9-2 since the start of February with a pair one-possession losses six days apart against NCAA Sweet 16 team Houston. The sixth-ranked Cougars won 76-74 in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, five days after hitting a last-second 3 at home to beat Memphis 67-64 in the regular-season finale.

The Tigers were instead a No. 1 seed in the NIT, which was reduced from its usual 32 to 16 teams and is being played in North Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the event's cancellation last year. It is the first time the final NIT games are being played outside of New York City.

Hardaway says it takes a lot keep his team from getting distracted during a game, but that he doesn't expect any lack of motivation Sunday.

“I don’t think so because it’s for the championship," Hardaway said. “We’re playing good basketball. We know who we are. ”

After Roddy started the second half with a 3 to get Colorado State within three points, Memphis responded with a 16-3 run that included seven points from Nolley.

Memphis' big run before halftime came while the Rams missed 10 consecutive shots over a stretch of more than six minutes. After the 3s by Quinones, the Tigers led 37-23 on a jumper by Damion Baugh with 3:40 left. They shot 56% overall (34 of 61) and 52% on 3s (14 of 27).

“We let their shooters have too many rhythm 3s,” Colorado State coach Niko Medved said.

The Rams led 21-15 on a jumper by Stevens midway through the first half, and his 3 in the final minute cut the halftime deficit to 44-38. But they had several shooting droughts, and were 39% overall (20 of 52) against the Memphis pressure defense.

“They are so unique in what they do,” Medved said. “It's not anything we were not ready for, or surprised by. We just didn't execute the way we needed to.”

STATE OF WINNING

The Tigers wore jerseys that read “Memphis State" that they got just before the AAC tourney. That was the name of the school when Hardaway was a standout player in the early 1990s — the school formally changed to University of Memphis in 1994.

“I’m very superstitious. So we’re winning with them, why are we going to get out of them? It’s no disrespect to the University of Memphis or anything. Still the same thing to me,” Hardaway said. “And we’re wearing those because we’re winning in them.”

UP NEXT

The NIT championship game, more than 1,500 miles from Madison Square Garden, with the Tigers facing the winner of Saturday's other semifinal that matched No. 4 seeds Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech. Colorado State plays the loser in a consolation game.

___

Colorado State guard John Tonje (1) defends against a shot by Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) walks off the court and is greeted by head coach Penny Hardaway, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Colorado State guard David Roddy (21) works against Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries (0) for a shot opportunity in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway, left, and Colorado State head coach Niko Medved, right, greet each other after their NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) positions for a shot as Colorado State guard Isaiah Rivera (23) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) defends as Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) leaps to the basket for a shot attempt in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez