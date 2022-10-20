Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G

Nokia is one of the world’s main suppliers of 5G — the latest generation of broadband technology — along with Sweden’s Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung.

“Considering our recent success in new 5G deals in regions like India which are expected to ramp up strongly in 2023, we believe we are firmly on a path to outperform the market and to make progress towards achieving our long-term margin targets,” Lundmark said.

Nokia’s largest market area during the quarter was North America, where it generated turnover of 2.3 billion euros ($2.2 billion), followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.