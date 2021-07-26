Noem jumps into border policy debate on border visit

Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. border with Mexico, with many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in seeking legal asylum status. U.S. officials reported this month that they had encountered 55,805 members of families with children in June, up 25% from the previous month. That figure still remains far below the high of 88,587 in May 2019.

For any Republican eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border may become as necessary as visiting early primary states. Among the governors who have joined Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative, Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are the only ones to make a visit so far.

Noem posed for photos with troops stationed on the Rio Grande River, inspected night-vision-enabled military trucks, and staged a news conference with the border as a backdrop.

However, Noem's trip comes with its own political baggage: She was fiercely criticized for accepting $1 million from a Republican donor to fund the deployment. Military experts said it set a troubling precedent that sent a message that military troops could be deployed at the behest of private donors.

But Noem brushed aside those concerns, and instead cast the donation as proof she is fiscally conservative. By accepting the donation, she argued, she was saving taxpayer money. And she was already eager to join the border fight when Tennessee billionaire Willis Johnson called with his $1 million offer — she was just deliberating whether to send police officers or National Guard troops.

Meanwhile, Texas authorities last week began arresting people along the border on trespassing charges. At least 10 people were jailed, but the number of migrant arrests could increase to as many as 100 or 200 per day, according to authorities.

As Noem made her first foray into border policy, she appeared ready to double-down on a tough-on-immigration stance that is sure to be a talking point for years to come.

“It appears to us that more resources are necessary,” she said.

___

Follow Stephen Groves on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephengroves

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the U.S. border with Mexico on Monday, July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The Republican governor deployed roughly 50 National Guard troops to help with Texas’ push to arrest people crossing illegally and charge them with state crimes. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Credit: Stephen Groves Credit: Stephen Groves

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Monday, July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The Republican governor deployed roughly 50 National Guard troops to help with Texas’ push to arrest people crossing illegally and charge them with state crimes. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Credit: Stephen Groves Credit: Stephen Groves

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the U.S. border with Mexico on Monday, July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The Republican governor deployed roughly 50 National Guard troops to help with Texas’ push to arrest people crossing illegally and charge them with state crimes. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Credit: Stephen Groves Credit: Stephen Groves

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Monday, July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The Republican governor deployed roughly 50 National Guard troops to help with Texas’ push to arrest people crossing illegally and charge them with state crimes. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Credit: Stephen Groves Credit: Stephen Groves