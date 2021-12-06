Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

For a second year, the coronavirus has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded separately in Oslo, Norway.

Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah will be the first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in London. The U.K.-based Tanzanian author was awarded the Nobel Prize in October for novels that explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.