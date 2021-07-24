Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

The three, working separately, were honored "for their contributions to the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles, including ... the prediction of the weak neutral current," according to the Nobel Prize website.

Their work improved the understanding of how everything in the universe relates, according to a UT statement. Weinberg was a professor at the university since 1982, teaching both physics and astronomy.

A New York native, Weinberg was a researcher at Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley, earlier in his career. He then served on the faculty of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining the UT faculty, according to the university.

Weinberg is survived by his wife and a daughter. Funeral services were not announced.