Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed again due to pandemic

“I think everybody would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet,” Nobel Foundation Executive Director Vidar Helgesen said in a statement. “Uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and international travel possibilities is the reason why the 2021 laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries.”

Helgesen said the foundation is “looking forward to reaching even more people around the world by using new formats and digital solutions.”

“It is clear that in Stockholm and Sweden, there will be less attention around the award ceremony and banquet, but globally we try to arrange a really nice celebration of the award winners,” he was quoted as saying by Swedish news agency TT.

The pandemic curtailed the celebrations to honor the 12 laureates named in 2020. No formal banquet was held to honor the winners. Instead, their achievements were recognized and rewarded at low-key ceremonies in Europe and the United States.

Looking at last year’s events, “some of the digital production gained greater global reach than we have seen before,” Helgensen told TT.

A Nobel Prize comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.15 million) cash award — to be shared in some cases — diplomas and gold medals.

The six awards are handed out by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet, the Swedish Academy and the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.