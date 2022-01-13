Nobel body criticizes Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy over war

“Nowhere in the world are we witnessing hell like Tigray,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Tigray official, told reporters on Wednesday, saying the WHO had approached Abiy’s office for permission to send medicines into Tigray, in vain.

“The humanitarian situation is very serious, and it is not acceptable that humanitarian aid does not emerge to a sufficient degree,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee statement said.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister’s office.

Ethiopia's conflict entered a new phase in late December when Tigray forces retreated into their region amid a new military offensive and Ethiopian forces said they would not advance further there. But aid workers have said airstrikes continue to kill civilians in Tigray, with a weekend strike killing more than 50. Another airstrike killed 17 on Monday, the day President Joe Biden, in a call with Abiy, raised concerns about them.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee also said that its deliberations are confidential. “Furthermore, it is not our role to provide continuing commentary on Ethiopian developments or to assess the position of a Peace Prize laureate after the prize has been received.”

Associated Press Writer Cara Anna in Nairobi contributed to this report.