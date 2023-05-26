No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after an alarm sparked Mediterranean search

Believed to be aboard the boat are 45 women, some of them pregnant, and 56 children, including a baby apparently born during the journey.

The Libyan coast guard didn't immediately reply to a request by The Associated Press for comment about Emergency's hypothesis that the migrants were taken back to Libya.

On Thursday, the Italian coast guard said one of its vessels, in two separate operations, rescued nearly 1,100 migrants from two fishing boats in distress in its search-and-rescue area.

The Italian coast guard denied any role involving a third boat in difficulty, with 27 migrants aboard. It said merchant ships were involved in aiding that boat, and “although initially contacted by the Italian rescue center, they (the cargo ships) then received instructions directly from the Libyan authorities, as part of an event occurring inside the area of responsibility” of Libya.

The Libyans “legitimately took on the coordination” of the rescue, the Italian coast guard said in a statement on Thursday that denied involvement in any “pushing back” of the migrants to Libya.

