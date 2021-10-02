No timetable for injured Backstrom to play for Capitals

The Capitals could put Backstrom on long-term injured reserve to get relief for his $9.2 million salary against the $81.5 million cap. That would force him to miss at least the first 10 games of the season.

Backstrom is considered week to week.

“Obviously I want to be out there with the guys, but at the same time I want to feel good again and be the best I can when I start,” he said.

Backstrom was Washington’s most consistent player and leading scorer last season with 53 points in 55 games. His absence would open to the door for 2019 and 2020 first-round picks Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre to make the opening night lineup.

“I watched a little bit of the preseason games, and they both looked great,” Backstrom said. "They’re very mature for their age, how they play and very responsible. It’s good for us. It’s all about depth in this league, I think when you have guys like that who can step up and fill that role.”

