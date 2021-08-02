No summer break: 35 million can't pay for holiday in the EU

ETUC said many people in the poverty group are unemployed or retired, but it also includes millions of low paid workers.

“Statutory minimum wages leave workers at risk of poverty in at least 16 EU member states and, according to the European Commission, 22 million workers make less than 60% of the median," the union said, adding that holiday inequality grew in 16 EU countries over the past 10 years.

The biggest divides in access to holidays between those with income below 60% of median and those with income above that threshold are in Croatia, Greece ,Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France and Romania, it said.

ETUC said it is working with European legislators to introduce a “threshold of decency" into EU law that would ensure statutory minimum wages could never be less than 60% of the median wage and 50% of the average wage of any EU nation. The union said the move would help deliver a pay rise to over 24 million people.