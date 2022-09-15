No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines warned Wednesday in a notice issued to pilots about the possible danger posed by the debris in the two northern Philippine offshore areas.

“While debris from CZ-7A is unlikely to fall on land features or inhabited areas in the Philippine territory, falling debris still poses a considerable threat to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zones,” the Philippine Space Agency said in a statement Tuesday.

In July, the core stage debris of the Long March 5B rocket that was launched in China landed in Philippine waters in an uncontrolled reentry, the agency said. No damage or injuries were reported.

Fishermen at the time found a torn metal sheet showing part of the Chinese flag and a marking of the Long March 5B rocket in the West Philippine Sea about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off Mamburao town in Occidental Mindoro province, according to the space agency, using the Philippine name for a part of the South China Sea closer to its western coast.

The agency asked the public on Tuesday to immediately inform local authorities if suspected floating debris is sighted at sea and warned people against retrieving or coming in close contact with such materials.

China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled at least twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of "failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris" after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.

The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.

China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.