'No school for becoming queen': Dutch princess in limelight

Now that she is 18, Amalia is entitled to an allowance worth 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) per year, but she said earlier this year she does not want to accept it.

In a hand-written note to the Dutch prime minister, she said, “I find it uncomfortable as long as I can offer little in return and other students have it so much more difficult, especially in these uncertain corona times.”

At a brief meeting with reporters after Wednesday's event, Amalia underscored again that she will take her time to grow toward the role of queen of this nation of more 17.5 million and the rest of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“There is no school for becoming queen as there is for lawyer, teacher, baker,” she said. “So I think we need to look at what they did in the past but also keep a close eye on what is happening now and move with the times.”

Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, left, takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, as her father King Willem-Alexander, right, looks on, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, left, takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, as her father King Willem-Alexander, right, looks on, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, center left, is escorted by her father King Willem-Alexander after she took an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, center left, is escorted by her father King Willem-Alexander after she took an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body, while her mother Queen Maxima, left, and father King Willem-Alexander, right, listen, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body, while her mother Queen Maxima, left, and father King Willem-Alexander, right, listen, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, center rear left, speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body, while her mother Queen Maxima, left in red, and father King Willem-Alexander, rear center, listen, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, center rear left, speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body, while her mother Queen Maxima, left in red, and father King Willem-Alexander, rear center, listen, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body, while her mother Queen Maxima, left, and father King Willem-Alexander, right, listen, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body, while her mother Queen Maxima, left, and father King Willem-Alexander, right, listen, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, center left, is escorted by her father King Willem-Alexander after she took an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. Queen Maxima, center in red, minister of State Tjeenk Willink, left, and vice-president Thom de Graaf, center right. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, center left, is escorted by her father King Willem-Alexander after she took an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. Queen Maxima, center in red, minister of State Tjeenk Willink, left, and vice-president Thom de Graaf, center right. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong