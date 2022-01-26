No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, raising the pressure on leaders to reach a deal.

Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial, but the president is key in navigating Italy’s not-infrequent political crises. They have the power to dissolve parliament and tap a premier-designate to form a new coalition -- which has happened twice since the last inconclusive elections in 2018.