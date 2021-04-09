No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge

Turkey is among the badly hit countries, with most new cases of the virus traced to a variant first found in Britain.

Ismail Cinel, head of the Turkish Intensive Care Association, said said ICU units were not yet at full capacity, but that the surge was beginning to strain the nation's relatively advanced health care system.

“Every single day the number of cases is increasing. Every single day the number of deaths is increasing. The alarm bells are ringing for the intensive care units,” Cinel said.

“The mutant form of the virus is causing more harm to the organs,” he said. “While two out of ten patients were dying previously, the number is now four out of 10. And if we continue this way, we will lose six.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased COVID-19 restrictions in early March, keen to minimize pain to his nation's ailing economy. Yet with this new spike, he was forced to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

Turkish medical groups say the reopening in March was premature and that the new measures won’t go far enough to curb the surge. They have been calling for full lockdowns during the holy Muslim month.

In Iran, the death toll is also rising, prompting new restrictions that will take effect for 10 days in 257 cities beginning Saturday. They involve the closure of all parks, restaurants, confectionaries, beauty salons, malls and bookstores.

Authorities in Pakistan, which is in the middle of a third surge of infections, are restricting inter-city transportation on weekends starting at midnight Friday as part of measures aimed at limiting coronavirus cases and deaths.

And elsewhere in Asia, authorities in Thailand on Friday ordered new restrictions in an effort to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday, when millions of people travel.

Japan, meanwhile, announced tougher measures ahead of the Summer Olympics.

The only exceptions to the deteriorating situation are those countries that have advanced vaccination programs, mostly notably Israel and Britain. Even the U.S., which is a vaccination leader globally, is seeing a small uptick in new cases.

In Germany, Poland and other countries in the 27-member European Union, vaccination programs are finally ramping up after a very slow start in the first three months of the year due to delivery shortages.

In Germany, thousands of doctors’ practices joined the vaccination campaign this week. That helped Germany reach its second consecutive daily record on Thursday of 719,927 doses administered -- meaning that 14.7% of the population has now received at least one dose and 5.8% have received both shots.

Yet German health officials are warning of a steep rise in intensive care patients and are calling for stronger action to contain coronavirus infections.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that “intensive care units are filling up fast” across the country. He said nearly 4,500 COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care, with the number increasing by 700 over the past week — a 20% rise.

Neighboring Poland is also seeing a dramatic spike in deaths, and hospitals have been forced to turn away cancer and other patients as ICU and other hospital beds are taken by COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations of virus patients there have jumped 20% in the past two weeks.

Harris, from the WHO, says the world knows how to fight these surges. She said good news was coming out of the U.K. — which saw new coronavirus cases drop 60% in March amid a strong vaccination program — “that indeed the vaccination programs have averted very large numbers of deaths. But we have to do it all.”

“We have to keep on social distancing. We have to avoid indoor crowded settings. We have to keep wearing the masks, even if vaccinated," she said. “People are misunderstanding, seeming to think that vaccination will stop transmission. That is not the case. We need to bring down the transmission while giving the vaccination the chance to stop the severe disease.”

___

Associated Press writers from around the world contributed to this report.

___

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

FILE - In this July 20, 2020 file photo, members of the Shiite Imam Ali brigades militia load bodies of coronavirus victims during a funeral at Wadi al-Salam cemetery near Najaf, Iraq. Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of "dire consequences" ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, people wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of "dire consequences" ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File) Credit: Khalid Mohammed Credit: Khalid Mohammed

A view of Saadoun tunnel is seen empty of traffic during a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of "dire consequences" ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) Credit: Khalid Mohammed Credit: Khalid Mohammed

A street pedestrian area signal is seen near one of prohibited direction covered with the word " Dream", in Rome, Friday, April 9, 2021. Italy has seen a stabilizing of the new variant-fueled infections over the past three weeks, though its daily death count remains stubbornly high, averaging between 300-500 COVID-19 victims per day, and its ICU capacity for virus patients is well over the threshold set by the government. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in the snow in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 9, 2021. Turkey has been posting record-high single-day COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days, with 55,941 infections reported late on Thursday. Keen to minimize repercussions on its ailing economy and under intense pressure by services industry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased COVID-19 measures in early March.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A man receives an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. With a population of about 33,800 the tiny republic aims to conclude its vaccination campaign by the end of May, the director of the Social Security Institute said during a press conference on Thursday, March 8. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

A medical worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. With a population of about 33,800 the tiny republic aims to conclude its vaccination campaign by the end of May, the director of the Social Security Institute said during a press conference on Thursday, March 8. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Medical workers administer shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. With a population of about 33,800 the tiny republic aims to conclude its vaccination campaign by the end of May, the director of the Social Security Institute said during a press conference on Thursday, March 8. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

A woman answers questions before receiving the Pfizer vaccine against the new coronavirus in the 'Austria Center in Vienna' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Empty vials of the Astra Zeneca new coronavirus vaccine are seen in the 'Austria Center Vienna' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Syringes are held by a health worker in the 'Austria Center Vienna' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the COVID command control room at Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj, India. Friday, April 9, 2021. India has a seven-day rolling average of more than 100,000 cases per day and has reported 13 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh