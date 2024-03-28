No police charges for Taylor Swift's dad over paparazzi incident in Sydney

Taylor Swift’s representatives responded by accusing members of the media of aggression during the interaction.

Police began investigating the incident at the time and announced Wednesday that “no further police action” would be taken.

"No offences were detected, and the investigation was concluded with no further police action required,” said the statement from the New South Wales Police Force.

More than 600,000 fans saw the Australian leg of her Eras Tour at seven Australian stadium concerts.

Her tour shattered records when it reportedly surpassed $1 billion last year, and her film adaptation of the tour quickly took No. 1 at the box office and became the highest-grossing concert film to date.