No pitch clock, shift limits for World Baseball Classic

“I feel like the hype is a little bit higher this time around than it was in 2017. There’s more guys that want to do it,” Arenado said. “I know it’s not the World Cup, but just watching the World Cup and how awesome that was just to represent your country ... I don’t know if it will get quite there, but get it close at least.”

Arenado agreed with the decision to not have the new rules in this year’s tournament.

“Maybe the next WBC, when everyone’s kind of used to it already, you do it,” he said.

Pitch limits again will be used.

A pitcher is limited to 65 pitches during a first-round game, 80 in a quarterfinal and 95 in the championship round, though a limit can be exceeded to finish a plate appearance. A pitcher may not pitch in games on three consecutive days. There must be one day off after throwing 30 or more pitches and two days off after throwing 50 or more pitches.

Designated hitters, the three-batter minimum and video review will be used, but the limit on mound visits will not.

Thirty-man rosters were due from teams on Tuesday and will be announced Thursday. Each team must include at least 14 pitchers and two catchers, including 10 pitchers eligible to pitch in consecutive rounds.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports