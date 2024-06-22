No goals but selfies for Ronaldo in Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey at Euro 2024

There were no goals, one assist and three selfie-pursuing field invaders for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — There were no goals, one assist and three selfie-pursuing field invaders for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16 on Saturday.

Ronaldo was the center of attention as always at Westfalenstadion but not how he might have expected.

The five-time world player of the year set up the third goal by Bruno Fernandes with an unselfish pass when he could easily have attempted a shot after being played clean through.

Then there was chaos as three fans got on the field at different times and attempted selfies with Ronaldo. He accepted the first but looked unhappy at the other two.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Cameron Young posts 59 at Travelers Championship for first sub-60 round...
2
Yemen's Houthi rebels target ship in the Gulf of Aden as the Eisenhower...
3
Taylor Swift kicks off UK Eras shows as some fans wonder if singer is...
4
At least 39 people killed in Israeli strikes across northern Gaza...
5
Investigation of Russian hack on London hospitals may take weeks amid...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top